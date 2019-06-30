GALVA, Iowa -- Sam and Danielle Bennett, of Bennett Farms, will host a cover crop field day in partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2 on their farm near Galva.
Sam and Danielle Bennett farm a third of the Bennett family's 2,000-acre operation that includes corn, soybeans and small-grains crops.
At the field day, they will share their experience with using cover crops to control weeds, improve soil health and reduce herbicides while maintaining yield.
They'll also discuss the challenges of diversifying with cover crops, and share how they've navigated crop insurance and NRCS programs.
Full details about this field day are available at practicalfarmers.org, along with a photo of Sam and his family.