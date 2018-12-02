SIOUX CITY -- The national Girls Inc. organization recently conducted a detailed assessment and awarded Girls Inc. of Sioux City a rating of 100 percent. This is well above the minimum requirement of 84 percent.
We’re thrilled with this result,” says executive director Mandy Engel-Cartie. “This is a fairly exhaustive process that evaluates our program by measuring more than 100 different standards. This is really an affirmation of our amazing volunteers, supporters and staff who make it possible to provide an extremely high quality program to girls and young women right here in Siouxland.”
Girls Inc. of Sioux City offers after-school programming during the school year, as well as a comprehensive summer camp and outreach throughout the year.
Girls Inc. is currently enrolling students for spring and will begin accepting enrollment for summer in January. More information is available at www.girlsincofsiouxcity.org or by calling 712-252-1088.