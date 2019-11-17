Goosmann makes 2019 Law Firm 500 Award list
0 comments

Goosmann makes 2019 Law Firm 500 Award list

{{featured_button_text}}
Goosmann Law Firm

The Goosmann Law Firm, which has branches in Sioux City, Omaha and Sioux Falls, was named on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Goosmann Law Firm has announced that they have been named on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list as one of the top fastest growing law firms in the United States.

This is the third year in a row the firm made the list. 

Goosmann was ranked No. 82 on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcasing the top firms who have achieved significant growth in revenues over the past three years, according to a press release. 

CEO and managing partner Jeana Goosmann started the firm in 2009 with one attorney and an assistant. Ten years later, the firm has a team of 60 and counting with three locations in Omaha, Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News