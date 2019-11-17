Goosmann makes 2019 Law Firm 500 Award list

SIOUX CITY -- The Goosmann Law Firm has announced that they have been named on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list as one of the top fastest growing law firms in the United States.

This is the third year in a row the firm made the list.

Goosmann was ranked No. 82 on the 2019 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcasing the top firms who have achieved significant growth in revenues over the past three years, according to a press release.

CEO and managing partner Jeana Goosmann started the firm in 2009 with one attorney and an assistant. Ten years later, the firm has a team of 60 and counting with three locations in Omaha, Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

