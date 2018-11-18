SIOUX CITY -- The Goosmann Law Firm has been named to the third annual Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list as one of the fastest-growing law firms in the United States.
This is the second year the firm was listed as an Honoree, making the list in 2017. Goosmann was ranked number 151 on the 2018 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list of firms with significant revenue growth.
The Goosmann Law Firm has expanded its team, culture and offices at a pace some may call “fast” and “aggressive," and the firm says the award reflects its commitment to meeting client demand. Goosmann, which now has 55 people on its staff, was started by CEO and Managing Partner Jeana Goosmann in 2009 with one attorney and an assistant.
Over the past five years the firm has opened a boutique estate and business succession planning department within the full-service law firm, Goosmann Trust Law Counsel, and opened offices in Sioux Falls and Omaha in addition to the Sioux City office.
In the past two years, Goosmann has purchased and renovated another historic building at 501 Douglas St., kitty-corner from its first location in downtown Sioux City. The firm also expanded into its new Omaha office space in June 2018. Recently, Goosmann committed to space at the new Prairie Hills Galleria at 69th Street and Western Avenue for its new Sioux Falls office, with a move expected next summer.