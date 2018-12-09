SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City received top accolades in 13 categories of Strictly Slots magazine’s “Best of Slots Awards,” including Best Comps and Best Progressive Slots.
Each year, Strictly Slots, the nation’s only magazine written exclusively for slot and video poker players, polls its readers on which gaming destinations offer the best of the best, from favorite machines to favorite places to relax.
Hard Rock Sioux City received first place in Iowa in six categories, including: Best Reel Slots; Best Progressive Slots; Best Slot Club; Best $5+ Slots; Best Comps; and Best Players Club Lounge.
The casino also placed second place for Best Overall Casino, Best Penny Slots, Best Dollar Slots and Best Slot Club Promotions; and third place for Best High-End Slot Area and Best Hosts.