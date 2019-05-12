SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Heartland Counseling Services Inc. has been granted a three-year renewal of its Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International Accreditation.
To get CARF accreditation, a service provider must commit to quality improvement, focus on the unique needs of each person served and monitor the results of the services, according to a press release from Heartland.
Founded in 1977, Heartland Counseling Services is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, community behavioral health center for 11 counties in Northern Nebraska and all of Siouxland. The agency provides an array of mental health and substance abuse services to the communities they serve.