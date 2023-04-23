SIOUX CITY — Sunnybrook Hope Center on Thursday accepted $14,200 awarded by Subaru of America, Inc. and Jensen Subaru.

The donation is part of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event and will support the Siouxland community.

Sunnybrook Hope Center was a Hometown Charity selected by Jensen Subaru for the 15th annual Subaru Share the Love Event, giving car buyers the opportunity to dedicate a donation to support their local community.

The automaker and retailer’s donation will contribute towards the Hope Center’s mission of supporting the community, according to a joint press release from Jensen Subaru and the Sunnybrook Hope Center.

As part of the event, Subaru of America Inc. donated $250 for every new vehicle purchased or leased from Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023, and customers at Jensen Subaru selected between one of four national charities or The Hope Center to dedicate the donation. In total, the Subaru Share the Love Event reached a grand total of $255 million in donations throughout its 15-year history.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jensen Subaru and Subaru Share the Love event for this incredible gift,” Tina Stroud, Executive Director of Sunnybrook Hope Center, said in a statement. “Today’s gift will provide 72,000 meals to Siouxland individuals and families facing food insecurity. Food provides an opportunity to develop a relationship with Siouxland families and walk alongside them as they take steps to a sustainable future. We are so incredibly thankful.”

Since the partnership began, Jensen Subaru and Subaru Share the Love donations have provided 325,000 meals to local families.