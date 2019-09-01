SIOUX CITY -- L & L Builders Co. of Sioux City is partnering with Iowa OSHA Consultation and Construction Safety Specialists, Inc. by enrolling their project, Sioux City Convention Center addition and renovation project in the WORKSAFE program.
The project is scheduled to be completed by October.
WORKSAFE, a construction job safety program, is the nation’s first safety program involving a public-private partnership, launched in 2012 by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Iowa OSHA) and Master Builders of Iowa.