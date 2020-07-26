Lakeport Dental Care, Knopik Family Dentistry and Elk Point Dental Care renamed
Lakeport Dental Care, Knopik Family Dentistry and Elk Point Dental Care renamed

ELK POINT & LAKEPORT DENTAL

Three dentistry clinics in the Sioux City metro are undergoing a re-branding. Lakeport Dental Care will be known as The Dentist at Lakeport, while Knopik Family Dentistry will be known as The Dentist at Hamilton and Elk Point Dental Care will be The Dentist at Elk Point. 

SIOUX CITY -- Lakeport Dental Care, Knopik Family Dentistry and Elk Point Dental Care, a locally owned dental group in the Sioux City metro area, have adopted a new name. The clinics will now be called The Dentist of Siouxland.

Individual offices will be known as The Dentist at Lakeport, The Dentist at Hamilton and The Dentist at Elk Point, according to a press release. 

Along with the name change, the company has updated its logo and website. The new website now serves all three locations and provides new and current patients access to information on services and payments, and an avenue to meet the doctors at each location. 

