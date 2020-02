SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's Siouxland Child Advocacy Center has been selected for an award given out by the Omaha FBI field office.

The Child Advocacy Center won the FBI's Community Leadership Award in recognition of their efforts to combat violence in the tri-state area, according to a press release.

Opened in 1989, the Child Advocacy Center has served some 18,000 child victims of abuse.

