SIOUX CITY -- The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recently awarded MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, MercyOne Primghar Medical Center and Hawarden Regional Healthcare for their efforts to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of diabetic patients through the Education Recognition Program.
The ADA's Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support and that through the ERP program, a staff of knowledgeable health professionals at the facility provide patients with comprehensive information about diabetes management.