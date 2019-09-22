SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has renewed its certification as a Level II Trauma Center.
It's the only hospital within a 100-mile radius of Sioux City to achieve the distinction and one of only four in Iowa.
To achieve certification, the hospital met standard-of-care criteria outlined by the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Trauma's current Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual.
There are five categories of verification in the program -- Level I Trauma Center, Level II Trauma Center, Level III Trauma Center, Level I Pediatric Trauma Center and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center -- each with specific criteria facilities must meet.