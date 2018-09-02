SIOUX CITY -- Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz Insurance and the Goosmann Law Firm are teaming up to help Siouxland employers to make positive changes in the wake of the watershed #MeToo movement by hosting a breakfast session on Sept. 11 at the Mid-American Energy Community Room.
Teams from the two firms will present on topics focusing on how your company can learn and grow from the #MeToo movement and how to implement key provisions and policies to protect your business and employees.
Speakers will include attorneys experienced in human resources and employment practice insurance professionals. MSP and Goosmann Law encourage business owners, company executives, risk management professionals, and human resources professionals to attend the event.
“There is a definite need in the community to better understand how the #MeToo movement impacts all of our daily lives, including our businesses. While the focus of the media coverage has been on celebrities, the problem is not isolated to New York or Hollywood,” Casey Mills of Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz Insurance said.
To RSVP or for more information, visit: http://lawyers.goosmannlaw.com/metoo-rsvp