SIOUX CITY -- A new fitness center is coming to Northbrook Drive. 

According to a press release from Century 21 ProLink, 3301 Northbrook Drive has been leased by SC Fit, LLC. 

The site was represented by Priscilla Andersen, a real estate agent with Century 21 ProLink.

SC Fit will be a privately owned gym and training facility. The gym's owner, Paxton Ubbinga, has been in the health and fitness industry in the area for more than a decade. 

The facility will offer a daily schedule of fitness classes led by certified instructors.

