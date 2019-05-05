SIOUX CITY -- A new fitness center is coming to Northbrook Drive.
According to a press release from Century 21 ProLink, 3301 Northbrook Drive has been leased by SC Fit, LLC.
The site was represented by Priscilla Andersen, a real estate agent with Century 21 ProLink.
SC Fit will be a privately owned gym and training facility. The gym's owner, Paxton Ubbinga, has been in the health and fitness industry in the area for more than a decade.
The facility will offer a daily schedule of fitness classes led by certified instructors.