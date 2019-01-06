SPENCER, Iowa -- Northwest Bank is adding insurance services to its product and service selection on Jan. 7, with the launch of Northwest Insurance Services.
This new service will enable Northwest Bank to offer its retail and small business customers a comprehensive suite of insurance products, according to a news release from the company.
Northwest Insurance plans to connect its customers and members of the community to more than 40 insurance carriers, including homeowners', car, commercial, life, and renters' insurance and other specialty insurance products.
Northwest Financial Corp. is a family-owned organization owned by Neal and Dwight Conover and includes two bank charters, Northwest Bank and First National Bank in Creston and includes Northwest Wealth Management, LLC.