Northwest Bank wins 2020 Healthiest State Medium Workplace Award

SPENCER, Iowa -- Northwest Bank, an affiliate of Northwest Financial Corp., recently won the 2020 Healthiest State Medium Workplace Award, presented by the Healthiest State Initiative.

The award recognizes Northwest Bank for efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of its employees, according to a press release.

The bank reports a 10 percent increase in participation in physical activity benefits, including gym reimbursement program and workplace-sponsored fitness challenges; a new volunteer time off policy to encourage employees to volunteer in their community; and investments in current employees through multiple in-house training opportunities and development programs.

Winners of the award were granted a monetary gift to continue their work focused on improving the health and well-being of their employees, students or citizens. Northwest Financial Corp. received $1,000.

