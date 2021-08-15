Northwestern College nursing grads again get 100 percent board exam pass rate

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- For the second year in a row, Northwestern College’s latest nursing graduates have recorded a 100% first-time pass rate on the NCLEX-RN board exam.

All 14 of the 2021 nursing alumni who took the exam passed it on their first attempt, according to a press release from Northwestern.

Northwestern’s 2021 nursing graduates have been hired by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City; MercyOne Medical Center and UnityPoint Health in Des Moines; St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas; Orange City Area Health System; and Spencer [Iowa] Hospital, among others.

The alumni are working in medical-surgical, ICU, neuro-trauma ICU, pediatric cardiology, oncology and tele-med units.

Northwestern’s nursing program has been ranked among the nation’s top 20 percent by NursingSchoolsAlmanac.com.

