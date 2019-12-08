Northwestern gets approval for master's degree in athletic training

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College has received official approval to offer a master’s degree in athletic training from the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE). Classes for the first cohort of students will begin June 1, 2020.

Northwestern also grants a Master of Education degree and will begin classes leading to a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree this coming summer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwestern first began offering a bachelor’s degree in athletic training in 2001. CAATE is transitioning to a requirement that all accredited professional athletic training programs be graduate-level and result in the granting of a master’s degree in athletic training.

In September, Northwestern hired Dr. Doug Maury to serve as the program’s coordinator of clinical education. Maury holds a doctorate in athletic training from A.T. Still University.

Northwestern’s faith-based MSAT program will take two years, or six consecutive semesters, to complete.

Any student can apply to Northwestern’s graduate athletic training program as long as he or she meets the prerequisites and acceptance is guaranteed for Northwestern students who meet the program's admission requirements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0