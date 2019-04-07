ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A University of Nebraska–Lincoln professor working on a vaccine for the Zika virus discussed his research during a scientific symposium at Northwestern College.
Dr. Eric Weaver, an assistant professor of biological sciences, gave the keynote address during the Midwest Regional SEA-PHAGES Symposium Friday and Saturday.
Students and professors from Northwestern, the University of Nebraska, Kansas State University, Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Mary participated in the symposium.
All five institutions are members of the international SEA-PHAGES program, which is designed to give undergraduate students opportunities to conduct scientific research. The program is part of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Alliance and involves the study of phages, which are viruses that infect bacteria.
Northwestern was one of just 20 colleges and universities across the nation chosen to join the program in 2016.
This was the first time Northwestern hosted the Midwest Regional SEA-PHAGES Symposium. The symposium is funded through grants from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and the American Society for Microbiology.