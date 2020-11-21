Northwestern launches new M.Ed. degree and graduate certificate in teaching history

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will begin offering two new graduate education programs in teaching history in January.

The online Master of Education (M.Ed.) in teaching history features 18 graduate credits in history and is specifically designed for current K–12 social studies and history teachers.

Completion of the program will qualify educators to teach dual-credit history courses or in a community college setting. Educators will take 33 total credits for the M.Ed. degree, which can be completed in two years or less, according to a press release from Northwestern.

Teachers interested in completing the 18 graduate credits in history without earning a master’s degree can pursue the option of a graduate certificate in teaching history.

Northwestern’s next eight-week term for graduate classes begins Jan. 11.

