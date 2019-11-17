Northwestern physician assistant program gets green light
Northwestern physician assistant program

Professors in Northwestern’s master’s degree program in physician assistant studies are pictured, from left: Sandra Muyskens, Dr. Christina Hanson, Jill Van Otterloo and Lori Anderson. The group is preparing for the first class, which starts in May. 

 Lem Maurer

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College’s master’s degree program in physician assistant (PA) studies has received the green light college officials were waiting for: accreditation-provisional, which is the initial accreditation status for new programs.

Preparations for the 27-month on-site graduate program have been underway for months. Classes are expected to begin in May. 

PA faculty and staff are hired, and construction crews are renovating Van Peursem Hall classrooms and labs that were vacated when the biology and chemistry undergraduate programs moved into the DeWitt Family Science Center.

The redesigned spaces will accommodate equipment for teaching physician assistant students, such as treatment tables, virtual cadaver tables and gross anatomy dissection tables.

Northwestern’s faith-based PA program will enroll up to 32 students each year. 

