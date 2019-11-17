Northwestern physician assistant program gets green light

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College’s master’s degree program in physician assistant (PA) studies has received the green light college officials were waiting for: accreditation-provisional, which is the initial accreditation status for new programs.

Preparations for the 27-month on-site graduate program have been underway for months. Classes are expected to begin in May.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PA faculty and staff are hired, and construction crews are renovating Van Peursem Hall classrooms and labs that were vacated when the biology and chemistry undergraduate programs moved into the DeWitt Family Science Center.

The redesigned spaces will accommodate equipment for teaching physician assistant students, such as treatment tables, virtual cadaver tables and gross anatomy dissection tables.

Northwestern’s faith-based PA program will enroll up to 32 students each year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0