Pender Community Hospital

Pender Community Hospital is shown in a 2012 file photo.

 Nick Hytrek, Sioux City Journal file

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender Community Hospital recently announced it has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The annual Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX from iVantage Health Analytics.

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility scored in the top 100 among all Critical Access Hospitals nationally.

Now in its ninth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength (including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspective and financial stability) to determine an overall score for each hospital.

