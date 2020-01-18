Pender Community Hospital receives 2020 Women's Choice Award for obstetrics

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender Community Hospital announced that it has received a 2020 Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.
Only 10 percent of hospitals meet the robust qualifications to achieve this certification, which identifies a health care organization as a stand-out for providing superior obstetric care.
Pender Community Hospital delivered over 100 babies in 2019.
The hospital offers prenatal classes, a certified lactation counselor and a Level I nursery, along with full-service maternity care and coordination with regional neonatal intensive care units, according to a press release from Pender Community Hospital.