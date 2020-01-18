Pender Community Hospital receives 2020 Women's Choice Award for obstetrics
Pender Community Hospital receives 2020 Women's Choice Award for obstetrics

Pender Community Hospital
Nick Hytrek, Sioux City Journal file

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender Community Hospital announced that it has received a 2020 Women's Choice Award as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics.

Only 10 percent of hospitals meet the robust qualifications to achieve this certification, which identifies a health care organization as a stand-out for providing superior obstetric care.

Pender Community Hospital delivered over 100 babies in 2019.

The hospital offers prenatal classes, a certified lactation counselor and a Level I nursery, along with full-service maternity care and coordination with regional neonatal intensive care units, according to a press release from Pender Community Hospital. 

