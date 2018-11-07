SIOUX CITY -- PLaN Architecture was honored with a 2018 American Institute of Architects Central States Design Excellence Award for its design of the Pioneer Bank space in Dakota Dunes.
The Central States Region includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma, and the annual award ceremony was hosted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this year.
Projects were judged by a jury of nationally recognized professionals.
The bank’s interior architecture is particularly unique because of its unusual layout and material scheme that features a modern cast-concrete vault in the center of the space surrounded by glass-walled offices around the perimeter.