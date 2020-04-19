Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation accepting signups for no-till funds

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Le Mars is accepting signups for farmers who will be first-time users of the no-till planting method.

No-till planting helps with lower fuel costs and less soil moisture loss, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation District, because the technique involves fewer passes across a field and protects against evaporation, keeping the soil moist.

Funds are available to those who have not yet used no-till techniques on their land but want to this year -- up to $10 per acre for a maximum of 160 acres of Plymouth County farmland. To be eligible farmers should sign up before May 1.