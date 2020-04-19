Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation accepting signups for no-till funds
View Comments

Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation accepting signups for no-till funds

{{featured_button_text}}
Wheat harvest (copy)

FILE - In this July 9, 2009 file photo three combines harvest the winter wheat on the Cooksey farm near Roggen, Colo. Farm-state lawmakers are pushing for final passage of the massive, five-year farm bill as it heads to the House floor Wednesday — member by member, vote by vote. There are goodies scattered through the bill for members from all regions of the country

 Ed Andrieski

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation District office in Le Mars is accepting signups for farmers who will be first-time users of the no-till planting method.  

No-till planting helps with lower fuel costs and less soil moisture loss, according to a press release from the Plymouth County Soil and Water Conservation District, because the technique involves fewer passes across a field and protects against evaporation, keeping the soil moist. 

Funds are available to those who have not yet used no-till techniques on their land but want to this year -- up to $10 per acre for a maximum of 160 acres of Plymouth County farmland. To be eligible farmers should sign up before May 1. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News