PROGRESS: Dordt University establishes research hub

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University last fall announced the establishment of a research hub.

The Kielstra Center for Research and Scholarship will provide additional opportunities for enhancing faculty scholarship and expanding undergraduate research. The hub will give faculty expanded resources for innovative scholarly activities rooted in a deeply reformed Christian context. These resources include project grants, course releases, grant writing, faculty leaves, and undergraduate research.

“The Kielstra Center will provide significant funding to faculty development, in particular providing time and resources for faculty to engage in new scholarly research projects,” says Dr. Nathan Tintle, director for research and scholarship at Dordt.

Tintle believes the Kielstra Center will help faculty to have an even greater kingdom impact by pursuing areas of research and scholarship they might not be able to currently.

“This will directly impact students who may participate in the projects or, indirectly, in the classroom by having faculty who are more active scholars in their disciplines,” he says.

