PROGRESS: Dordt University establishes research hub

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University last fall announced the establishment of a research hub.
The Kielstra Center for Research and Scholarship will provide additional opportunities for enhancing faculty scholarship and expanding undergraduate research. The hub will give faculty expanded resources for innovative scholarly activities rooted in a deeply reformed Christian context. These resources include project grants, course releases, grant writing, faculty leaves, and undergraduate research.
“The Kielstra Center will provide significant funding to faculty development, in particular providing time and resources for faculty to engage in new scholarly research projects,” says Dr. Nathan Tintle, director for research and scholarship at Dordt.
Tintle believes the Kielstra Center will help faculty to have an even greater kingdom impact by pursuing areas of research and scholarship they might not be able to currently.
“This will directly impact students who may participate in the projects or, indirectly, in the classroom by having faculty who are more active scholars in their disciplines,” he says.
You have free articles remaining.
Building upon the research efforts already taking place at Dordt, the Kielstra Center will work closely with the Northwest Iowa Research Institute, the Center for Advancement of Christian Education, and the Andreas Center for Reformed Scholarship and Service.
“What excites me most about the Kielstra Center is the investment in people,” Provost Eric Forseth says. “It’s an investment in helping people find fulfillment in their roles of teaching and research. This will help them to deepen their connection with students and with undergraduate research.”
The new center was made possible by a generous gift from the Kielstra family.
“As a family we are excited about what can be accomplished for the furtherance of the kingdom within the whole Dordt University community,” says Hessel Kielstra, on behalf of the Kielstra family. “We are very grateful for the opportunities given to us by our holy triune God and stand in awe as to what can be accomplished through the power of the Holy Spirit.”