RE/MAX Preferred announces new ownership group

SIOUX CITY -- RE/MAX Preferred in Sioux City has announced a new ownership group including Aaron Jones, broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty in Lake Okoboji; Amy Kakacek of RE/MAX Preferred; and Jeff and Rachel Carlson of Sioux City.

Jeff Carlson is a partner behind The Arena Sports Academy, and Rachel Carlson has been a real estate agent since 2014 and is currently at RE/MAX Lakes Realty. They will team up to form the the Carlson Group at RE/MAX. Carlson Group will unveil “The Market Experience” at The Arena later this month, which will celebrate and market real estate from Sioux City to Okoboji.

Jones and Jeff Carlson, who are longtime friends, have dreamed of partnering together on a real estate venture that encompassed the Siouxland and Okoboji markets and what that vision could look like, according to a press release.

Jones has been broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty since 2014. He is a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region and a pillar in the progressive growth and marketing of the Iowa Great Lakes. He is an active member of the community.

Kakacek has been an active realtor in Siouxland for 16 years. She is an active volunteer.

