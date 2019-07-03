SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Regency Square, Nye Legacy, Nye Pointe, and Gateway Vista have all been named to the Great Plains Quality Care Collaborative (GPQCC) Honor Roll in recognition of their performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures.
Nye Health Services operates the Regency Square facility in South Sioux City.
Nursing homes on the Nursing Home Quality Composite Score Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score of six or less for at least one month between April 2015 and March 2019. The Composite Score is comprised of 13 long-stay measures; a score of 6 or better reflects the cumulative effect of systems improvement with a long-term care setting.
The GPQCC is part of the National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC), led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIOs. It was launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States. Great Plains Quality Innovation Network has been a long-time supporter and partner of the NNHQCC.