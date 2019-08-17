SIOUX CITY -- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland has received the Pride of Sioux City: Beautification Award from the Sioux City Economic Development Department.
This award is presented to Sioux City employers who show pride in the appearance of their business property. Mayor Bob Scott presented the Ronald McDonald House with the award and commendation at the June 17 City Council meeting.
The award, which is open to all Sioux City businesses, is presented to companies based on criteria including landscaping, originality, cleanliness, sense of community, appearance of building and signs, and overall appearance. A committee of local business professionals and city staff select a winner from a list of nominations.