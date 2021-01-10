Sanford to open clinic in Ponca, Neb.

PONCA, Neb. -- Sanford Health is slated to open a new clinic in Dixon County this year.

The Sanford Vermillion Ponca Clinic in Ponca will open its doors Jan. 18, according to a press release from Sanford.

The clinic location will be familiar for many families in the area. The clinic, located at 111 E. Second St., will be open five days a week.

The clinic will be staffed by Dr. Jeffery Knerl and Amy McGill, PA-C, and will be adding Dr. Mary Jo Olson and Heidi Hassler, PA-C.

The Sanford Vermillion Ponca Clinic will offer same-day appointment and walk-in care for the following services: family medicine, well child exams, immunizations, pediatrics, geriatrics, gynecology, obstetrics, minor surgical procedures, care for fractures, radiology and lab services.

