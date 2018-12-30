SIOUX CITY — Security National Bank’s annual “Spread the Joy” peanut butter and jelly drive has raised a record 5,291 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland.
During the past month’s drive, which is sponsored in partnership with television station KTIV, local residents and businesses brought in thousands of jars of peanut butter and jelly to bank locations in Sioux City, Dakota Dunes, Akron, Mapleton, Lawton, Moville — and even as far away as Sioux Falls.
After raising a previous record of 4,697 pounds last year, Security National Bank in November challenged the Siouxland community to bring in more than 5,000 pounds.
“The fact that we were able to reach our 5,000-pound goal is a testament to the generosity of the people and businesses in our community,” said Jeremy Craighead, executive vice president of Security National Bank. “We’re proud to be a part of it, and to provide help to people in Siouxland who need it most.”