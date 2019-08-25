SHELDON, Iowa -- The board of directors of the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has announced that Iowa State Bank has been selected as SEDC Lender of the Year for the 2018-19 year.
The annual award is given to commercial lenders in Siouxland who have demonstrated a high regard for customer service and have successfully, consistently and creatively utilized the SBA 504 Loan Program and SEDC Revolving Loan Fund Program (RLF) to further economic development in the area, according to an SEDC news release.
In 2018-19, SEDC and Iowa State Bank cooperated in completing economic development projects totaling $14.6 million that have created or retained 70 jobs in the area. This is the second time in 22 years that the award has gone to Iowa State Bank.
SEDC will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Crossroads Event Center in Sheldon, Iowa.