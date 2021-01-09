Sioux Center Chamber's Homecoming Grant accepting applications

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its fourth annual Homecoming Grant, which provides funds to help ease the burden of student loan debt.

The Homecoming Grant is a program that awards $6,000 to a graduate of a postsecondary education who is originally from Sioux Center and has accepted a job in Sioux Center.

The grant is available to anyone who has or will graduate from a two- or four-year college or university in 2019, 2020 or 2021, who lived in the 51250 ZIP code when they graduated from school, accepts a job there and has student debt of more than $6,000.

The grant will be given over a four-year period ($1,500 per year) and will be paid directly to the student lender. Applicants must remain employed by the same employer for the four-year period to receive the full grant amount.

Applications are available at siouxcenterchamber.com. Applications must be received by March 1, and the award will be announced April 30.

