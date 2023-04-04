SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson is holding a meeting at the Sioux City Public Museum on Thursday night to address a number of topics including: his office's work, how market value is defined, what's the difference between assessed value and taxable value and the state rollback.

The meeting, set to start at 6:30 p.m., comes a little more than a week after assessment value notices for Sioux City real estate were mailed out. On average, property owners in town saw their assessed values increase by about 23.5% (statewide, the average for 2023 is between 20% and 30%).

"2022 was a sellers' market due to low inventory and high demand, leading to higher sales prices," Erickson said in a release announcing the public informational meeting.

Erickson has said property owners can request informal reviews of their assessment between until April 25 or file a petition with the local board of review until April 30.

"Our office cannot lower your taxes, we can only address the assessed value," he said previously.

More information can be found at "woodburycountyiowa.gov/assessor_city."