SIOUX CITY -- Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest system of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, has announced that the Sioux City North KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2019 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.
These awards were presented in November at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Fort Worth, Texas.
KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.