Sioux City School District recognized by Forbes as one of Best-in-State employers

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.

The study assessed each workplace according to the following criteria: Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity. Based on the study results, the Sioux City Community School District is recognized as one of Forbes’s annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020.