 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City School District recognized by Forbes as one of Best-in-State employers
View Comments

Sioux City School District recognized by Forbes as one of Best-in-State employers

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. 

The study assessed each workplace according to the following criteria: Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity. Based on the study results, the Sioux City Community School District is recognized as one of Forbes’s annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020.

The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. Two additional school districts in Iowa also earned recognition: the Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Council Bluffs Community School District.

SEARCH: Sioux City school salaries in 2019-20
Sioux City Career Academy students get entrepreneurial experience in classroom setting
Sioux City School District logo 2018
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News