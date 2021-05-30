 Skip to main content
Siouxland Construction Alliance presents awards to Expo Center, Warrior Hotel, I-29 storm sewer repair
Siouxland Construction Alliance presents awards to Expo Center, Warrior Hotel, I-29 storm sewer repair

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Construction Alliance presented awards to the winners of their first-ever Construction in Excellence Awards in a ceremony April 29 at their offices at 3900 Stadium Dr.

A trio of major Sioux City projects received awards. 

Two projects won in the "Projects above $5 Million" category: The Siouxland Expo Center and the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building project. 

The Interstate 29 Woodbury County Emergency Storm Sewer Repair along the Big Sioux River won the "Under $1.5 Million" category. 

The awards were given based on a points system with the following criteria: membership status in the Siouxland Construction Alliance for architecture, general contractors, suppliers and specialty members; safety and lack of injury to employees on the job site; the degree of difficulty in the project and any special challenges or equipment requirements; the uniqueness of the design and incorporation of new materials; innovation in materials, equipment and problem-solving techniques. 

The project must also be substantially complete in 2020 to qualify, and within 90 miles of the SCA office. Photo submissions were required for a nomination. 

