Spencer Fane opening new office in Dakota Dunes
View Comments

Spencer Fane opening new office in Dakota Dunes

{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Spencer Fane LLP has announced the opening of a new office in Dakota Dunes.

Ryan Crayne, a partner with multiple clients in the Sioux City area and throughout Iowa and South Dakota, will work out of the Dakota Dunes office.

He represents clients in the areas of trusts, estates and taxation, and has experience in both transactional and litigation settings. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. 

Crayne is admitted to 10 state bars, including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

Ryan Crayne

Crayne

 Wendy Jean Zins
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News