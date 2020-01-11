Spencer Fane opening new office in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Spencer Fane LLP has announced the opening of a new office in Dakota Dunes.
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan Crayne, a partner with multiple clients in the Sioux City area and throughout Iowa and South Dakota, will work out of the Dakota Dunes office.
He represents clients in the areas of trusts, estates and taxation, and has experience in both transactional and litigation settings. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.
Crayne is admitted to 10 state bars, including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and North Dakota.