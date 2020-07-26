Sterk Financial Services opens new branch office in Storm Lake
Sterk Financial Services opens new branch office in Storm Lake

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- Sterk Financial Services has announced the opening of a new branch office in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Financial adviser Lindsay Brechwald will lead the office and is available by appointment only.

"We are expanding our locations to be better able to serve clients who share our Midwest family values and local roots," Brechwald said in a press release. "Storm Lake is a wonderful location to serve both the diverse local population and to connect in with the surrounding farm and ag based small communities."

