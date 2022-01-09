Storm Lake Honda acquires Schuelke Powersports

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake Cycles Inc, doing business as Storm Lake Honda, recently announced the acquisition of Schuelke Powersports in Storm Lake.

Storm Lake Honda, which deals in the Honda, Arctic Cat and Yamaha WaveRunner lines of off-road vehicles and watercraft, has been in business since 1977, when Larry Schultz and his father-in-law Ken Newbrough purchased Peterson Honda/Yamaha, according to a press release.

Schuelke Powersports goes back four generations in the Schuelke family, doing business from the same location in Storm Lake for 90 years. In the past they sold vehicle marques including Studebaker, John Deere, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep

With the addition of Schuelke Powersports, Storm Lake Honda's offerings will expand to the Polaris lineup of Powersports models and Timbersled snow-conversion kits for dirtbikes, Storm Lake Honda Sales Manager Jeff Schultz said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

