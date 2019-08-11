SIOUX CITY -- The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) and PC Matic have announced the Siouxland Cybersecurity Tech Town Hall Presented by PC Matic and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.
The free event will take place Aug. 28 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Attendees must be 21 years or older.
A panel of technology leaders from Iowa companies will come together to discuss cybersecurity as it relates to manufacturing and digital security. Panelists will discuss how cybersecurity impacts their businesses, followed by an audience Q&A session.
Panel members Ryan Schaap, CIO of Wells Enterprises, Aaron Warner, CEO of ProCircular, and senior special agent Ken Schmutz from the Omaha office of the FBI will discuss how cybersecurity impacts their organizations, followed by an audience Q&A session.
To register for the event, visit technologyiowa.org/Events.
The Siouxland Manufacturing Tech Town Hall, presented by PC Matic, will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. The location will be announced at a later date.