SIOUX CITY -- The Yoga College has relocated to a new studio space in the Frances Building, 505 Fifth Street, Suite 714.
Owned by longtime instructor Connie Reynolds, the studio offers five levels of yoga along with belly dancing classes. Beginner yoga classes are for anyone that wants to practice yoga. From there you can advance to the more advanced levels. The Yoga College offers periodic workshops on tai chi, meditation, weight loss, stress relief, chakras and other topics.
A new beginner yoga class will start at 6:45 p.m. Monday. The one-hour class sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 27.
The first workshop to be held at the new location will be Crystal, Tibetan and Gong Meditation at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
The one-hour singing bowls concert will be led by Veronika Ludewig-Jorgensen, who has been a practicing Intuitive Energy Healer, Reiki Master/Teacher and LMT since 2001.
Reynolds has been teaching yoga for 18 years and personally practicing yoga for 25 years.
To register for classes or the workshop, visit www.TheYogaCollege.com