 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United announces production awards

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during a recent breakfast at the United Center.

Kevin McManamy

McManamy
Rick Arnold

Arnold
Liz Deurloo

Deurloo
Sheryl Ford

Ford
Barb Kimmel

Kimmel
Joe Krage

Krage
Jeff Nelson

Nelson
Dave Pepin

Pepin
Adam Stokes

Stokes
Beau Braunger

Braunger
Nathan Connelly

Connelly
Erin Hoekstra

Hoekstra
Nic Madsen

Madsen

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, The Burnett Team – Chuck & Marian, Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly, Erin Hoekstra and Nic Madsen of NAI United.

Lee Quade

Quade

Claiming the Diamond Award was Lee Quade.

Hank Baker

Baker
Bob Patton

Patton
Nick Tramp

Tramp
Claudia Zapata

Zapata

The Platinum Award was presented to Hank Baker, Bob Patton, Nick Tramp and Claudia Zapata.

People are also reading…

Paula Brown

Brown
Judy Clayton

Clayton
Eric Hoak

Hoak
Sydney McManamy

McManamy
Patti Robinson

Robinson

Receiving the Gold Award was Paula Brown, Judy Clayton, Eric Hoak, Sydney McManamy and Patti Robinson.

Nickie Quinn

Quinn
Mike Wojcik

Wojcik

Silver Award winners were Nickie Quinn and Mike Wojcik

Peggy Christensen

Christensen
Dixie Gors

Gors
Tom Marx

Marx
Linda Mathison

Mathison
Rachel Raak

Raak
Cyndi Unger

Unger
Katie Worden

Worden

Those earning Bronze Awards include Peggy Christensen, Dixie Gors, Tom Marx, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak, Cyndi Unger and Katie Worden.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award for the highest closed sales volume in 2021 and Beau Braunger was the Top Commercial Producer for the year.

+32 
Burnett Team

Chuck and Marian Burnett

 Genelli Studio/ Rob Ownby
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News