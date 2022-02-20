United announces production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during a recent breakfast at the United Center.

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, The Burnett Team – Chuck & Marian, Liz Deurloo, Sheryl Ford, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin and Adam Stokes, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly, Erin Hoekstra and Nic Madsen of NAI United.

Claiming the Diamond Award was Lee Quade.

The Platinum Award was presented to Hank Baker, Bob Patton, Nick Tramp and Claudia Zapata.

Receiving the Gold Award was Paula Brown, Judy Clayton, Eric Hoak, Sydney McManamy and Patti Robinson.

Silver Award winners were Nickie Quinn and Mike Wojcik.

Those earning Bronze Awards include Peggy Christensen, Dixie Gors, Tom Marx, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak, Cyndi Unger and Katie Worden.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award for the highest closed sales volume in 2021 and Beau Braunger was the Top Commercial Producer for the year.

