United Real Estate announces production awards
United Real Estate announces production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. 

Kevin McManamy

McManamy

Thirty people received honors for the first quarter of 2021.

Rick Arnold

Arnold
Barb Kimmel

Kimmel
Joe Krage

Krage
Jeff Nelson

Nelson
Dave Pepin

Pepin
Kuen Yeh

Yeh
Beau Braunger

Braunger
Nathan Connelly

Connelly
Erin Hoekstra

Hoekstra
Nic Madsen

Madsen

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin and Kuen Yeh, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.

Sheryl Ford

Ford
Eric Hoak

Eric Hoak
Nick Tramp

Tramp

Claiming the Diamond Award were the Burnett Team, Sheryl Ford and Eric Hoak. The Platinum Award was presented to Nick Tramp.

Hank Baker

Baker
Bob Patton

Patton
Lee Quade

Quade
Patti Robinson

Robinson

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Bob Patton, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson

Tom Marx

Marx
Adam Stokes

Stokes
Mike Wojcik

Wojcik
Claudia Zapata

Zapata

Silver Award winners were Tom Marx, Adam Stokes, Mike Wojcik and Claudia Zapata

Paula Brown

Brown
Judy Clayton

Clayton
Dixie Gors

Gors
Greg Gregerson

Gregerson
Marcus Langseth

Langseth
Sydney McManamy

McManamy
Nickie Quinn

Quinn
Colonel Krage

Krage

Those earning Bronze Awards were Paula Brown, Judy Clayton, Dixie Gors, Greg Gregerson, Marcus Langseth, Sydney McManamy, Nickie Quinn and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Dave Pepin earned the Top Residential Producer Award and the Top Lister Award went to Joe Krage for the quarter. Nic Madsen was the Top Commercial Producer for the first three months of the year.

