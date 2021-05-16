United Real Estate announces production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event.
Thirty people received honors for the first quarter of 2021.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Barb Kimmel, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson, Dave Pepin and Kuen Yeh, as well as Beau Braunger, Nathan Connelly and Erin Hoekstra of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.
Claiming the Diamond Award were the Burnett Team, Sheryl Ford and Eric Hoak. The Platinum Award was presented to Nick Tramp.
Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Bob Patton, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson.
Silver Award winners were Tom Marx, Adam Stokes, Mike Wojcik and Claudia Zapata.
Those earning Bronze Awards were Paula Brown, Judy Clayton, Dixie Gors, Greg Gregerson, Marcus Langseth, Sydney McManamy, Nickie Quinn and Colonel Krage of NAI United.