United Real Estate announces production awards
View Comments

United Real Estate announces production awards

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event. 

Kevin McManamy

McManamy

Twenty-eight agents received honors for the first quarter of 2020.

Rick Arnold

Arnold
Liz Deurloo

Deurloo
Joe Krage

Krage
Jeff Nelson

Nelson
Dave Pepin

Pepin
Beau Braunger

Braunger
Nathan Connelly

Connelly
Nic Madsen

Madsen

Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Liz Deurloo, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson and Dave Pepin, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.

Bob Patton

Patton
Adam Stokes

Stokes
Barb Kimmel

Kimmel
Mike Wojcik

Wojcik
Kuen Yeh

Yeh

Claiming the Diamond Award were Bob Patton and Adam Stokes. The Platinum Award was presented to Barb Kimmel, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh.

Hank Baker

Baker
Paula Brown

Brown
Eric Hoak

Hoak
Nick Tramp

Tramp

Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Paula Brown, Eric Hoak and Nick Tramp

Sheryl Ford

Ford
Scott Miller

Miller
Mick Morgan

Morgan
Lee Quade

Quade
Patti Robinson

Robinson

Silver Award winners were Sheryl Ford, Scott Miller, Mick Morgan, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson

Mike Borschuk

Borschuk
Judy Clayton

Clayton
Gabby Herrera

Herrera
Linda Mathison

Mathison
Rachel Raak

Raak
Colonel Krage

Krage

Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Gabby Herrera, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak and Colonel Krage of NAI United.

Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage earned the Top Residential Producer and Top Lister Award for the quarter. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the first three months of the year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News