United Real Estate announces production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. announced production awards for the company’s top producers during an online quarterly awards event.
Twenty-eight agents received honors for the first quarter of 2020.
Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, Liz Deurloo, Joe Krage, Jeff Nelson and Dave Pepin, as well as Beau Braunger and Nathan Connelly of NAI United and Nic Madsen of NAI United Management.
Claiming the Diamond Award were Bob Patton and Adam Stokes. The Platinum Award was presented to Barb Kimmel, Mike Wojcik and Kuen Yeh.
Receiving the Gold Award were Hank Baker, Paula Brown, Eric Hoak and Nick Tramp.
Silver Award winners were Sheryl Ford, Scott Miller, Mick Morgan, Lee Quade and Patti Robinson.
Those earning Bronze Awards were Mike Borschuk, Judy Clayton, Gabby Herrera, Linda Mathison, Rachel Raak and Colonel Krage of NAI United.
Individual company awards were also presented to the overall Top Producer in several categories. Joe Krage earned the Top Residential Producer and Top Lister Award for the quarter. Nathan Connelly was the Top Commercial Producer for the first three months of the year.
