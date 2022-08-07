United Way of Siouxland announces board of directors

SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors.
Board members are asked to serve three-year terms and to support the philosophy of the United Way of Siouxland and its mission, attend meetings regularly, donate to United Way and to become knowledgeable about the nonprofit.
Members of the board, who are volunteers, represent various Sioux City-area businesses, organizations, colleges and labor unions.
Executive Committee
Tami Proskovec, chair, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's
Amanda Davis, vice chair, U.S. Bank
Casey Mills, past chair, Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz & Associates
Wayne Johnson, treasurer, Ag Processing (AGP)
Heather Hennings, secretary, United Way of Siouxland
Chris and Joy Bogenrief, campaign chairs, NAI United
Nick Hegarty, community impact chair, Primebank
Ernie Colt, labor council representative, Western Iowa Labor Federation
Lillian Lopez, board representative, Morningside University
Board Members
Kevin Anderson, King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co. LLP
Bryce Book, MidAmerican Energy
Lisa Claeys, Community Advocate
Paul Connor, Tyson Foods
Jeff Florke, Pioneer Bank
Jaylee Hurst, UFCW Local 222
Troy Jasman, Western Iowa Tech Community College
Julian Lee, Siouxland Community Health
Miyuki Nelson, MYN Realty, LLC
James Olson, Interstate Mechanical Corporation
Shannon Pauling, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Lillyan Rodriguez, Southern Hills Mall
Agency Representative
Jonette Spurlock, Center for Siouxland
Campaign Vice Chairs
Brian and Heather Crichton, CMBA Architects and Arena Fit