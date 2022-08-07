 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way of Siouxland announces board of directors

SIOUX CITY -- The United Way of Siouxland recently announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. 

Board members are asked to serve three-year terms and to support the philosophy of the United Way of Siouxland and its mission, attend meetings regularly, donate to United Way and to become knowledgeable about the nonprofit.

Members of the board, who are volunteers, represent various Sioux City-area businesses, organizations, colleges and labor unions. 

Executive Committee

Tami Proskovec, chair, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's

Amanda Davis, vice chair, U.S. Bank

Casey Mills, past chair, Mills-Shellhammer-Puetz & Associates

Wayne Johnson, treasurer, Ag Processing (AGP)

Heather Hennings, secretary, United Way of Siouxland

Chris and Joy Bogenrief, campaign chairs, NAI United

Nick Hegarty, community impact chair, Primebank

Ernie Colt, labor council representative, Western Iowa Labor Federation

Lillian Lopez, board representative, Morningside University

Board Members

Kevin Anderson, King, Reinsch, Prosser & Co. LLP

Bryce Book, MidAmerican Energy

Lisa Claeys, Community Advocate

Paul Connor, Tyson Foods

Jeff Florke, Pioneer Bank

Jaylee Hurst, UFCW Local 222

Troy Jasman, Western Iowa Tech Community College

Julian Lee, Siouxland Community Health

Miyuki Nelson, MYN Realty, LLC

James Olson, Interstate Mechanical Corporation

Shannon Pauling, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Lillyan Rodriguez, Southern Hills Mall

Agency Representative

Jonette Spurlock, Center for Siouxland

Campaign Vice Chairs

Brian and Heather Crichton, CMBA Architects and Arena Fit

