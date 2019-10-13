SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s and the Sioux City Musketeers are teaming up for the second year in a row to raise awareness and funds for local families impacted by all types of cancer.
Cross Check Cancer, formerly known as Pink in the Rink, will take place at the Tyson Events Center on Oct. 26 with the puck drop at 7 p.m. as the Sioux City Musketeers take on the Lincoln Stars. The event's name was changed last year to be more inclusive of all cancer types.
Previously exclusive to breast cancer, and raising over $500,000, the game’s festivities will include some fan favorite traditions, including a ceremonial puck drop, a recognition of cancer fighters and an evening full of lavender ice, the color of all cancers.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will host a special guest this year, Tommy Olczyk, who is a past player for the Sioux City Musketeers. His love for the game and the cause, hits home this year as his father, Eddie Olczyk, current announcer for the NHL on NBC, and a Stanley Cup Champion, is cancer free after a battle with colon cancer.
Tickets and t-shirts for Cross Check Cancer can be purchased at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Foundation. For more information on the event, call 712-279-3900 or 712-252-2116.