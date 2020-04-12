UnityPoint Health launches new 'virtual waiting room' to help reduce COVID-19 risk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES -- UnityPoint Health has launched a new texting platform that allows patients to communicate directly with their health care provider’s office while reducing person-to-person exposure during COVID-19.

The WELL Rapid Release Program intends to create a "virtual waiting room" for UnityPoint clinics, according to a UnityPoint press release. Patients can notify the office when they arrive by responding to an automated appointment reminder. Patients then receive text instructions on registration and when and how to enter the building.

WELL, a health care patient communication tool, developed the Rapid Release Program in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. It supports physical distancing by keeping patients in their vehicles until clinic staff is ready for them to enter the facility. This technology helps reduce COVID-19 exposure among patients and clinic staff.

The platform is being used by UnityPoint Health primary care clinics across eight regions. As this implementation rolls out, UnityPoint Health will continue evaluating this technology for implementation where it can improve the overall patient experience and automate workflows.