UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s commissions new NICU Transport Vehicle

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's has commissioned a new transport vehicle for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The vehicle, referred to as the NICU Transport Vehicle, will primarily be used to transport NICU staff to the bedside in cases where advanced care is needed in rural communities neighboring Sioux City. It will also serve to transport newborns to the areas only Level II NICU at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s for continued care and monitoring, according to a press release from UnityPoint.

Before acquiring its own transport vehicle, UnityPoint relied on local transport services to take its staff to the patient’s bedside. While that process was extremely beneficial, owning its own vehicle will allow the St. Luke’s team to respond to a rural facility more efficiently, mainly because the staff and transport vehicle will be on-site at the hospital 24/7.

The NICU Transport Vehicle comes equipped with industry standard safety features to ensure a safe ride for passengers. It will have the ability to transport an expert team of four to five people, including a driver, one to two NICU nurses, an advanced care practitioner and a respiratory therapist.

Once it passed the Iowa Department of Public Health’s inspection this month, it was officially considered an ambulance transport service and is ready to serve the patients of Siouxland.

