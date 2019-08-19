VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) has announced a joint contribution from the University of South Dakota and the University of South Dakota Foundation of $200,000 toward the Vermillion NOW! 3 capital campaign.
Officially two months into the campaign and the VCDC, the team has raised $1,636,242, which is 94 percent of the $1.725 million goal, according to a VCDC press release.
The Vermillion NOW! 2 campaign team raised $1,669,612, which means the VCDC is just $33,370 away from exceeding the previous campaign’s raised capital.
Highlights of the campaign include the continued support of strategic partners, like the University of South Dakota, the City of Vermillion and the joint contribution from Sanford Vermillion, Sanford Health and the Dakota Hospital Foundation, among others.
To date, a commitment of 92 donor pledges have been received from the community with a resounding 46 percent coming from first-time donors.
The Vermillion NOW! 3 capital campaign will focus on amenities and infrastructure, job creation and strategic, collaborative leadership for the Vermillion area. The campaign will continue through to mid-September.